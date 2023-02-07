Dr. Jeffrey Toubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Toubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Toubin, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Toubin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Toubin works at
Dr. Toubin's Office Locations
Dallas Methodist1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 464, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 948-3101
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent staff, comfortable setting, very effective care. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Jeffrey Toubin, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Minn
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Southwestern University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toubin works at
Dr. Toubin has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toubin speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Toubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.