Overview

Dr. Jeffery Trail, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Trail works at Northside Family Physicians in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.