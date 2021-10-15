Dr. Jeffrey Tseng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tseng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Tseng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Tseng, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Tseng, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They completed their residency with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital
Dr. Tseng works at
Dr. Tseng's Office Locations
Archstone Foot and Ankle Institute2780 Skypark Dr Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 326-8551
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 325-9110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first visit to Dr. Tseng. He was patient in explaining my medical issue, gentle in treating me, very understanding and easy to talk to. The way he explained everything and his gentle manner made me feel confident he knew what he as doing and I trusted his treatment. I can't recommend Dr. Tseng highly enough.
About Dr. Jeffrey Tseng, MD
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital
- University Of California Los Angeles (UCLA)
