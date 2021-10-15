See All Podiatrists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Tseng, MD

Podiatry
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Torrance, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Tseng, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Tseng, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They completed their residency with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital

Dr. Tseng works at Archstone Foot And Ankle Institute in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tseng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Archstone Foot and Ankle Institute
    2780 Skypark Dr Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 326-8551
  2. 2
    Torrance Memorial Medical Center
    3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 325-9110
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 15, 2021
    Today was my first visit to Dr. Tseng. He was patient in explaining my medical issue, gentle in treating me, very understanding and easy to talk to. The way he explained everything and his gentle manner made me feel confident he knew what he as doing and I trusted his treatment. I can't recommend Dr. Tseng highly enough.
    — Oct 15, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Tseng, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588976880
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California Los Angeles (UCLA)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Tseng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tseng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tseng works at Archstone Foot And Ankle Institute in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tseng’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tseng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

