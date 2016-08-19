Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Turner, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Turner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Turner works at Oberlander and Associates Internal Medicine Inc. in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Rib Fracture and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.