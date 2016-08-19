Dr. Jeffrey Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Turner, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Turner, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Turner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
-
1
Oberlander and Associates Internal Medicine Inc.6075 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 864-6363
-
2
Mount Carmel East Hospital6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 234-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
excellent Surgeon who cares about his patients. Has a great personality
About Dr. Jeffrey Turner, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1831131077
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University / Main Campus
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Wound Repair, Rib Fracture and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
