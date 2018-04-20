Dr. Jeffrey Umansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Umansky, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Umansky, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Umansky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Florida|University of California Irvine Medical Center
Dr. Umansky's Office Locations
Umansky Medical Center4150 Regents Park Row Ste 260, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 550-9697
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just completed my 3rd surgery with Dr. Jeffrey Umansky. I cannot rave about his care of me enough. His bedside manner is unmatchable and his work is incredible. Thank you Dr. Jeff for caring for me so well. I will continue to send all my friends and family his way!
About Dr. Jeffrey Umansky, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1255406583
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida|University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Umansky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Umansky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Umansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Umansky speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Umansky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umansky.
