Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Unger, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Unger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Unger works at Gastromed Healthcare, P.A. in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Piscataway, NJ and Hillsborough, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.