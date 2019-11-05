Dr. Jeffrey Unger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Unger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Unger, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Unger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Unger's Office Locations
Gastromed Healthcare25 MONROE ST, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (848) 288-8956
Gastromed Healthcare1140 Stelton Rd Ste 102, Piscataway, NJ 08854 Directions (908) 506-4923
Gastromed Healthcare PA203 Towne Centre Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 506-4910
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Really nice and very helpful to me. I like his way. Very caring.
About Dr. Jeffrey Unger, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1104864487
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Unger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unger has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Unger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unger.
