Dr. Jeffrey Uzzilia, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Uzzilia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Uzzilia works at Capital Cardiology Associates in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Cardiology Associates PC
    7 Southwoods Blvd, Albany, NY 12211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 292-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbia Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Aortic Stenosis
Chest Pain
Dizziness
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Obesity
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Vertigo
Wheezing
Atrial Fibrillation
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Palpitations
Pericarditis
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Asthma
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Care Management
Congenital Heart Defects
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
Animal Allergies
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
First Degree Heart Block
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Migraine
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Neurogenic Bladder
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Prinzmetal Angina
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Purpura
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Second Degree Heart Block
Secondary Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Testicular Dysfunction
Tetralogy of Fallot
Third Degree Heart Block
Thrombosis
Thyroid Goiter
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Unstable Angina
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vascular Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 01, 2020
    Dr. Uzzilia is calm, empathetic, has a wonderful bedside manner and personally calls you with test results....which no one ever does, If you get a test done he sees you and goes over the results right away. My mother’s cardiologist makes her come back again 2weeks later. He sits and listens to all your questions and tells me to call if I have anymore and not to wait till my next appointment....who does that? I can’t say enough and am so glad he was on my team for my heart surgery
    Debi — Jan 01, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Uzzilia, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548444664
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Uzzilia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uzzilia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uzzilia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uzzilia works at Capital Cardiology Associates in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Uzzilia’s profile.

    Dr. Uzzilia has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uzzilia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Uzzilia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uzzilia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uzzilia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uzzilia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

