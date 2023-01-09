Dr. Jeffrey Vakil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vakil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Vakil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Vakil, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Vakil, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University
Dr. Vakil works at
Dr. Vakil's Office Locations
Orthopaedicare599 W State St Ste 205, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 830-8700
Premier Orthopaedics8815 Germantown Ave Ste 33B, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Directions (215) 454-2078
Hospital Affiliations
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I liked his personality and he made me feel relaxed. He sits and he listens.
About Dr. Jeffrey Vakil, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1477728533
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Franklin & Marshall College
Dr. Vakil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vakil accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vakil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vakil has seen patients for Joint Pain and Avascular Necrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vakil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
428 patients have reviewed Dr. Vakil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vakil.
