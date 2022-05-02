See All Ophthalmologists in Ramsey, NJ
Dr. Jeffrey Van Inwegen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (28)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Van Inwegen, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Van Inwegen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Med and Dentistry and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Van Inwegen works at New Jersey Regional Eyecare in Ramsey, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Inwegen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Regional Eyecare
    284 N Franklin Tpke # 2, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 327-3006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chalazion
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cataract Surgery Complications
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Eye Disease
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Disease
Floaters
Graves' Disease
Headache
LASIK
Lazy Eye
Migraine
Optic Neuritis
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Strabismus
Thyroid Disease
Vision Disorders
Vision Impairment
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 02, 2022
    I can finally see again ! My vision was so blurry , I had to stop driving at night . Everyday tasks were difficult . Once I had my cataract surgery with Dr. Van Inwegen , I was amazed at what I was missing . Vision became crisp, colors brighter , reading and distance were no longer a problem . Results are unbelievable !
    M Tillison — May 02, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Van Inwegen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003876996
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hackensack Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Med and Dentistry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Lehigh University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Van Inwegen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Inwegen is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Van Inwegen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Inwegen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Inwegen works at New Jersey Regional Eyecare in Ramsey, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Van Inwegen's profile.

    Dr. Van Inwegen has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Inwegen on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Inwegen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Inwegen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Inwegen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Inwegen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

