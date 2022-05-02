Dr. Jeffrey Van Inwegen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Inwegen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Van Inwegen, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Van Inwegen, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Van Inwegen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Med and Dentistry and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Van Inwegen's Office Locations
New Jersey Regional Eyecare284 N Franklin Tpke # 2, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Directions (201) 327-3006
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can finally see again ! My vision was so blurry , I had to stop driving at night . Everyday tasks were difficult . Once I had my cataract surgery with Dr. Van Inwegen , I was amazed at what I was missing . Vision became crisp, colors brighter , reading and distance were no longer a problem . Results are unbelievable !
About Dr. Jeffrey Van Inwegen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Hackensack Regional Medical Center
- University Med and Dentistry
- Lehigh University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Inwegen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Inwegen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Inwegen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Inwegen has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Inwegen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Inwegen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Inwegen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Inwegen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Inwegen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.