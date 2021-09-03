Dr. Jeffrey Vander Kooi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vander Kooi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Vander Kooi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Vander Kooi, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Vander Kooi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine - MD and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Vander Kooi works at
Dr. Vander Kooi's Office Locations
VK Psychiatry16100 Chesterfield Pkwy W Ste 260, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 778-9427
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vander Kooi is a faithful hard-working physician who is one of the few who is a doctor of psychiatry and of pharmacy. He is committed to patient care, goes the extra mile for his patients, and is all in. During some extremely rough days it is fair to say he has played a life-saving role with me. He won't let you down when it matters most and you need it most. I'll always be grateful for Dr. Vander Kooi. I could recommend no other doctor than him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Vander Kooi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1407881675
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri
- University of Iowa College of Medicine - MD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vander Kooi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vander Kooi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vander Kooi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vander Kooi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vander Kooi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vander Kooi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vander Kooi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.