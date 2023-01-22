Dr. Jeffrey Vaughn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Vaughn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Vaughn, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Vaughn, DO is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Vaughn works at
Dr. Vaughn's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1766
-
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group5131 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 631-3092
-
3
Phoenix Children's Medical Group3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 112, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 631-3105
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Premera Blue Cross
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaughn?
Researched current stats for ACL replacement for my late teenage daughter. We were debating between a cadaver or quad replacement. She was first seen by a very competent doctor out of state while attending school. She ended up opting to fly home specifically for the quad replacement, which was not available by the other team of doctors. Dr. Vaughn is professional and genuinely cares about his patients and their families.
About Dr. Jeffrey Vaughn, DO
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1578753612
Education & Certifications
- Boston Childrens Hospital Sports Medicine
- Memorial Hospital, York Hospital, Sinai Hospital
- Memorial Hospital
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughn works at
Dr. Vaughn has seen patients for Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaughn speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.