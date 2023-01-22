See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Jeffrey Vaughn, DO

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (22)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Vaughn, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Vaughn, DO is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Vaughn works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Vaughn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 837-1766
  2. 2
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    5131 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 631-3092
  3. 3
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 112, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 631-3105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 22, 2023
    Researched current stats for ACL replacement for my late teenage daughter. We were debating between a cadaver or quad replacement. She was first seen by a very competent doctor out of state while attending school. She ended up opting to fly home specifically for the quad replacement, which was not available by the other team of doctors. Dr. Vaughn is professional and genuinely cares about his patients and their families.
    — Jan 22, 2023
    About Dr. Jeffrey Vaughn, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578753612
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Childrens Hospital Sports Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Memorial Hospital, York Hospital, Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Vaughn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaughn has seen patients for Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

