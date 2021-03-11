Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Visotsky, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Visotsky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Visotsky works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Morton Grove, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL, Park Ridge, IL, Highland Park, IL and Buffalo Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.