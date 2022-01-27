See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Vorsanger, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Vorsanger, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Vorsanger, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Vorsanger works at Sinai Diagnostics and Interventional Radiology PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis and Acute Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Vorsanger's Office Locations

    Sinai Diagnostics and Interventional Radiology PC
    2560 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 646-7878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 27, 2022
Dr. Jeffrey A. Vorsanger most recently treated me 1/20/2022 . I was rushed to the hospital on 1/18/2022 following multiple episodes of being unable to breathe . I reside in a different borough, however Dr. Vorsanger has been my PMD , and pulmonologist since 1989. Upon admission to the ER , he immediately spoke to the attending on call at the hospital I was admitted to for treatment and observation. He coordinated my care , as a courtesy as he has my complete medical history with the physician treating me. I followed up with an in person appointment with Dr. Vorsanger, who reevaluated and assessed me in the highest manner of professionalism. His knowledge base can't be compared to any other physician in whose care I have been treated in . He provided a plan of treatment, following up daily on my progress and addressed all my concerns. He made appropriate referrals as needed. I am truly grateful to be in his care . Respectfully, Lou Ellen Kalb - Weinberg R.N, B.S.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Vorsanger, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306829429
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Vorsanger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vorsanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vorsanger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vorsanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vorsanger works at Sinai Diagnostics and Interventional Radiology PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vorsanger’s profile.

    Dr. Vorsanger has seen patients for Bronchitis and Acute Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vorsanger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vorsanger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vorsanger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vorsanger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vorsanger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

