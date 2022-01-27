Dr. Jeffrey Vorsanger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vorsanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Vorsanger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Vorsanger, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Vorsanger, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Vorsanger works at
Dr. Vorsanger's Office Locations
Sinai Diagnostics and Interventional Radiology PC2560 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 646-7878
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jeffrey A. Vorsanger most recently treated me 1/20/2022 . I was rushed to the hospital on 1/18/2022 following multiple episodes of being unable to breathe . I reside in a different borough, however Dr. Vorsanger has been my PMD , and pulmonologist since 1989. Upon admission to the ER , he immediately spoke to the attending on call at the hospital I was admitted to for treatment and observation. He coordinated my care , as a courtesy as he has my complete medical history with the physician treating me. I followed up with an in person appointment with Dr. Vorsanger, who reevaluated and assessed me in the highest manner of professionalism. His knowledge base can’t be compared to any other physician in whose care I have been treated in . He provided a plan of treatment, following up daily on my progress and addressed all my concerns. He made appropriate referrals as needed. I am truly grateful to be in his care . Respectfully, Lou Ellen Kalb - Weinberg R.N, B.S.
About Dr. Jeffrey Vorsanger, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1306829429
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vorsanger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vorsanger accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vorsanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vorsanger has seen patients for Bronchitis and Acute Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vorsanger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vorsanger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vorsanger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vorsanger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vorsanger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.