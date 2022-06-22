Dr. Jeffrey Vrabec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vrabec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Vrabec, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Vrabec, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Vrabec, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Vrabec's Office Locations
Baylor College of Medicine Dept of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Cons6550 Fannin St Ste 1701, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1368
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I came prepared with my current medical history, questions about balance and other symptoms, and questions for my visit with Dr. Vrabec. He is very pleasant, and I was pleased that he patiently answered all of my many questions about balance issues. I came with a different understanding about balance, and he calmly explained some things again that I didn’t quite understand. He gave me a very specific exercise treatment plan to retrain the brain to compensate for lost balance. I can do these simple movements at home starting with head movements. My research didn’t come up with any medical miracle to restore balance, so I’m ready to do what it takes to get rid of this nuisance problem.
About Dr. Jeffrey Vrabec, MD
- Neurotology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609873629
Education & Certifications
- University VA
- Vanderbilt University
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vrabec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vrabec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vrabec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vrabec has seen patients for Dizziness, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vrabec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vrabec speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Vrabec. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vrabec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vrabec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vrabec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.