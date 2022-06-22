See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Vrabec, MD

Neurotology
3.3 (38)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Vrabec, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Vrabec, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Vrabec works at Methodist ENT Specialists in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vrabec's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor College of Medicine Dept of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Cons
    6550 Fannin St Ste 1701, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-1368

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dizziness
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Dizziness
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dizziness
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Cholesteatoma
Hyperacusis
Outer Ear Infection
Deafness
Acoustic Neuroma
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Labyrinthitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Otitis Media
Otosclerosis
Perforated Eardrum
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anosmia
Aural Atresia - Multiple Congenital Anomalies - Mental Retardation
Balance Disorders
Benign Positional Vertigo
Big Ears
Bone Cancer
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Palate
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Ear Cancer
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
ENT Cancer
Facial Nerve Damage
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Loss
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Inner Ear Disorder
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Mastoiditis
Meningiomas
Motion Sickness
Nasal Polyp
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Osteosarcoma
Parotitis
Peritonsillar Abscess
Skull Base Disorders
Skull Base Tumor
Swimmer's Ear
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vestibular Disorders
Vestibular Neuritis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 22, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Vrabec, MD

    Neurotology
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1609873629
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University VA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Vanderbilt University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Vrabec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vrabec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vrabec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vrabec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vrabec works at Methodist ENT Specialists in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vrabec’s profile.

    Dr. Vrabec has seen patients for Dizziness, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vrabec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Vrabec. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vrabec.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vrabec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vrabec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

