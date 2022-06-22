Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Vrabec, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Vrabec, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Vrabec works at Methodist ENT Specialists in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.