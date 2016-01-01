Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Waguespack, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.



Dr. Waguespack works at Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station, TX.