Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Walden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.



Dr. Walden works at Consulting Cardiologists in Hartford, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT and Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.