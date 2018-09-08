Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wallis, DMD

Dr. Jeffrey Wallis, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They completed their residency with Drexel University College of Medicine



Dr. Wallis works at Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dentofacial Anomalies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.