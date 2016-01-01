Dr. Jeffrey Walls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Walls, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Walls, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Walls, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Walls' Office Locations
Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 580, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2732
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Walls, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1114987807
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Unif Ser Health Edu|Wilford Hall Med Center Aetc
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walls has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walls accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Walls. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walls.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.