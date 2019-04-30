See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Jeffrey Wang, MD

Pain Medicine
3.0 (37)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wang, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine.

Dr. Wang works at Hawaii Skin Cancer Center LLC in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hawaii Skin Cancer Center LLC
    500 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 528-3657

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Respectful, ethical, caring. Dr. Wang along with his expert staff, demonstrate a commitment to relieving pain in a competent, thoughtful and responsible manner. Their organizations unique approach to effective pain management offers their patients the best practices available anywhere to protect patient health and safety. This group understands and honors the profound responsibility they have in their hands. As a pain patient for 35-years, I’ve had a number of providers of varying quality. I have never felt as confident and well-cared for as I do today with the skills and excellent patient practices of Honolulu Pain Management Center. I do understand that complying with an organization’s “Patient Safety Program” may be inconvenient at times but, I know personally, how devastating a poorly managed, pain management program can be. Well worth jumping through a few extra hoops. Mahalo to Dr. Wang and staff for offering me the comfort and trust I desperately needed at this time in my life
    — Apr 30, 2019
    About Dr. Jeffrey Wang, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457418386
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Syracuse Health Science Center
    Residency
    • Jackson Meml Hospital
    Internship
    • University Hawaii Integrated Transtl
    Medical Education
    • The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang works at Hawaii Skin Cancer Center LLC in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Wang’s profile.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

