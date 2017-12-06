See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Warman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.3 (46)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Warman, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Warman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.

Dr. Warman works at Warman & Koeck Mds in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Warman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Office
    18626 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 497-4186
  2. 2
    North Central Baptist Hospital
    520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 297-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Dec 06, 2017
    Dr. Warman is great! Easy to talk to and my child loves him! He's the best in San Antonio!
    Rachel Smith in San Antonio. TX — Dec 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Warman, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Warman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992711279
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Warman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Warman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warman works at Warman & Koeck Mds in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Warman’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Warman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
