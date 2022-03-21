Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Watkins, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Watkins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, North Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Watkins works at Castle Orthopaedics/Sprts Med in Aurora, IL with other offices in Yorkville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Foot Sprain and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.