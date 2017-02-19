Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wayne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Wayne works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.