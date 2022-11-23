Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Weddington, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Washington, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Weddington works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Fort Washington in Fort Washington, MD with other offices in La Plata, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

