Dr. Jeffrey Weidig, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Weidig, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Weidig, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Dr. Weidig's Office Locations
Riverside Renal Specialists739 Thimble Shoals Blvd Ste 801, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-1009
Olivet Medical Ministry1620 OLD WILLIAMSBURG RD, Yorktown, VA 23690 Directions (757) 886-0608
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes I will strongly
About Dr. Jeffrey Weidig, MD
- Nephrology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Weidig has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weidig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Weidig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weidig.
