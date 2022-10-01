Dr. Jeffrey Weinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Weinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Weinberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Kew Gardens, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Weinberg works at
Locations
-
1
Infinity Dermatology - FOREST HILLS DERMATOLOGY GROUP @ Union Turnpike8002 Kew Gardens Rd Ste 107, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 Directions (848) 289-8526
-
2
Infinity Dermatology - Downtown Brooklyn Dermatology161 Atlantic Ave Ste 202, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (848) 289-8540
-
3
Infinity Dermatology - FOREST HILLS DERMATOLOGY GROUP @ 71st/Continental10740 Queens Blvd Ste 204, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (848) 289-8535Monday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pm
-
4
Infinity Dermatology - Jamaica Center Dermatology Group14717 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11435 Directions (848) 289-8541Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pmSunday10:00am - 3:00pm
-
5
Infinity Dermatology - New Dorp148 New Dorp Ln # 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (848) 289-8536
-
6
Infinity Dermatology - Ozone Park10002 Rockaway Blvd Ste 2, Ozone Park, NY 11417 Directions (848) 289-8531Tuesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pm
-
7
Infinity Dermatology - Riverdale3751 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (848) 289-8528
-
8
Infinity Dermatology - Sunnyside/Woodside5314 Roosevelt Ave # 2, Woodside, NY 11377 Directions (848) 289-8525
-
9
Infinity Dermatology - Uptown Dermatology258 Saint Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10027 Directions (848) 289-8538
-
10
Infinity Dermatology -Union Square32 Union Sq E Ste 516, New York, NY 10003 Directions (848) 289-8533Monday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Samaritan Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinberg?
shes so amazing and caring
About Dr. Jeffrey Weinberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Nepali, Russian and Spanish
- 1689660565
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pa Health System
- Columbia-Presby Hosp
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinberg accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weinberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinberg works at
Dr. Weinberg has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weinberg speaks Nepali, Russian and Spanish.
404 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.