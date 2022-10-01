See All Dermatologists in Kew Gardens, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Weinberg, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (404)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Weinberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Kew Gardens, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Weinberg works at Infinity Dermatology - FOREST HILLS DERMATOLOGY GROUP @ Union Turnpike in Kew Gardens, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, Forest Hills, NY, Jamaica, NY, Staten Island, NY, Ozone Park, NY, Bronx, NY, Woodside, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Infinity Dermatology - FOREST HILLS DERMATOLOGY GROUP @ Union Turnpike
    8002 Kew Gardens Rd Ste 107, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 289-8526
  2. 2
    Infinity Dermatology - Downtown Brooklyn Dermatology
    161 Atlantic Ave Ste 202, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 289-8540
  3. 3
    Infinity Dermatology - FOREST HILLS DERMATOLOGY GROUP @ 71st/Continental
    10740 Queens Blvd Ste 204, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 289-8535
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
  4. 4
    Infinity Dermatology - Jamaica Center Dermatology Group
    14717 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 289-8541
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
  5. 5
    Infinity Dermatology - New Dorp
    148 New Dorp Ln # 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 289-8536
  6. 6
    Infinity Dermatology - Ozone Park
    10002 Rockaway Blvd Ste 2, Ozone Park, NY 11417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 289-8531
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
  7. 7
    Infinity Dermatology - Riverdale
    3751 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 289-8528
  8. 8
    Infinity Dermatology - Sunnyside/Woodside
    5314 Roosevelt Ave # 2, Woodside, NY 11377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 289-8525
  9. 9
    Infinity Dermatology - Uptown Dermatology
    258 Saint Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 289-8538
  10. 10
    Infinity Dermatology -Union Square
    32 Union Sq E Ste 516, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 289-8533
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Acne
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Acne
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Samaritan Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 404 ratings
    Patient Ratings (404)
    5 Star
    (362)
    4 Star
    (26)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 01, 2022
    shes so amazing and caring
    Anonymous — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Weinberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Nepali, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689660565
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Pa Health System
    Internship
    • Columbia-Presby Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Weinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinberg works at Infinity Dermatology - FOREST HILLS DERMATOLOGY GROUP @ Union Turnpike in Kew Gardens, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, Forest Hills, NY, Jamaica, NY, Staten Island, NY, Ozone Park, NY, Bronx, NY, Woodside, NY and New York, NY. View the full addresses on Dr. Weinberg’s profile.

    Dr. Weinberg has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    404 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

