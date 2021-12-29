See All Otolaryngologists in Southfield, MI
Dr. Jeffrey Weingarten, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.9 (165)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Weingarten, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Weingarten, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Weingarten works at Ear, Nose, and Throat Consultants in Southfield, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weingarten's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC - Southfield
    29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 500, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-5985
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC - Saint Clair Shores
    26110 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-5985
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC
    22250 Providence Dr, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-5985
  4. 4
    Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 165, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-5985
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Professional Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Omni
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 165 ratings
    Patient Ratings (165)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (40)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Weingarten, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659358455
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Otolaryngology Univ Il Met Group Hosps, General Surgery
    Internship
    • U Ill-Metro Grp Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Weingarten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weingarten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weingarten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weingarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weingarten has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weingarten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    165 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingarten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weingarten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weingarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weingarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

