Dr. Jeffrey Weingarten, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Weingarten works at Ear, Nose, and Throat Consultants in Southfield, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.