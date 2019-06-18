Dr. Jeffrey Weinzweig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinzweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Weinzweig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Weinzweig, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Weinzweig, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Weinzweig's Office Locations
1
Ontario Street Operatory20 W Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (312) 642-0400
2
Downtown - Water Tower845 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 642-0400
3
North Shore1811 Saint Johns Ave, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 432-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a great experience with Dr. Weinzweig. He has been truthful from beginning to end and if you follow all the instructions... the results are truly phenomenal! I'm so happy. I'm still recouping, but very happy with his medical care. Great doctor - Thank you!!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Weinzweig, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Columbia University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Weinzweig speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinzweig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinzweig.
