Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Weinzweig, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Weinzweig, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Weinzweig works at JW Plastic Surgery in Chicago, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.