Dr. Jeffrey Weis, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Weis, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Weis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hermantown, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital.
Northern Eye Institute
Dr. Weis' Office Locations
Northern Eye Institute4815 W Arrowhead Rd Ste 120, Hermantown, MN 55811 Directions (218) 625-1917
Community Memorial Hospital Association512 Skyline Blvd, Cloquet, MN 55720 Directions (218) 879-4641
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weis has a pure God given talent! He is the best! He answers all my questions,and he makes me feel that I am in good hands. Speaking of hands, Dr. Weis has the sofest hands! The staff is so friendly, and also answers any questions I have. I have had one cataract surgery, and I am so super happy, pleased, over the moon happy with the results! I can read the 2nd to the bottom line on the eye chart with No Glasses! My lens was made just for me with no stigmatism. I can not wait for my second eye surgery. I will never have to wear glasses again! Dr. Weis is the best ever! He is Amazing and his work is Super Amazing! I pray for him that God blesses him greatly for helping people to see when having cataracts. God Bless Dr. Weis!
About Dr. Jeffrey Weis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Northern Eye Institute
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weis.
