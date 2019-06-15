See All Ophthalmologists in Hermantown, MN
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Weis, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Weis, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Weis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hermantown, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Weis works at Weis Eye Center in Hermantown, MN with other offices in Cloquet, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Eye Institute
    4815 W Arrowhead Rd Ste 120, Hermantown, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 625-1917
  2. 2
    Community Memorial Hospital Association
    512 Skyline Blvd, Cloquet, MN 55720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 879-4641

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 15, 2019
    Dr. Weis has a pure God given talent! He is the best! He answers all my questions,and he makes me feel that I am in good hands. Speaking of hands, Dr. Weis has the sofest hands! The staff is so friendly, and also answers any questions I have. I have had one cataract surgery, and I am so super happy, pleased, over the moon happy with the results! I can read the 2nd to the bottom line on the eye chart with No Glasses! My lens was made just for me with no stigmatism. I can not wait for my second eye surgery. I will never have to wear glasses again! Dr. Weis is the best ever! He is Amazing and his work is Super Amazing! I pray for him that God blesses him greatly for helping people to see when having cataracts. God Bless Dr. Weis!
    Maureen in Holyoke, MN — Jun 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Weis, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Weis, MD

    • Ophthalmology
