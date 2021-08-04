Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
Comprehensive Interventional Care Centers Pllc - Sun City14642 N Del Webb Blvd Ste 200, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (480) 770-4615
West Valley Foot Ankle PC13540 W Camino del Sol Ste 15, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 214-1602
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit for my mother and myself have been great. Dr Weiss is caring, kind, friendly, professional and knowledgeable. I appreciate being able to see him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1134347057
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.