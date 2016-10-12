Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Retina Associates of South Florida, 5800 Colonial Dr Ste 300, Margate, FL 33063
Aetna
Dr. Weiss is an expert in his field who really cares about his patients. He is thorough, explains everything in detail, and will tell you like it is. His staff is conscientious and caring. It is a pleasure to be his patient.
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1417912452
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
