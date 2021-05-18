See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Annandale, VA
Dr. Jeffrey Welgoss, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Welgoss, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Welgoss, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Welgoss, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Annandale, VA. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University School of Medicine - Methodist Hospital|Indiana University School Of Medicine-Methodist Hospital

Dr. Welgoss works at Mid-Atlantic Urogynecology And Pelvic Surgery in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Welgoss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-Atlantic Urogynecology and Pelvic Surgery
    3289 Woodburn Rd Ste 130, Annandale, VA 22003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7623
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Welgoss?

    May 18, 2021
    Could not have been any better. So professional and respectful and unhurried. All questions were answered and the visit was not rushed. The surgical procedure that I required was very successful with no side effects. I could not be more appreciative of Dr. Welgoss' care and surgical expertise. Cannot thank him enough or recommend him more highly . Gail A April 1921
    Gail Altenburger — May 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Welgoss, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Welgoss, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Welgoss to family and friends

    Dr. Welgoss' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Welgoss

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Welgoss, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Welgoss, MD

    Specialties
    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194750414
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University School of Medicine - Methodist Hospital|Indiana University School Of Medicine-Methodist Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Barnabas Medical Center-Livingston
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Barnabas Medical Center - Livingston
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Welgoss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welgoss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Welgoss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Welgoss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Welgoss works at Mid-Atlantic Urogynecology And Pelvic Surgery in Annandale, VA. View the full address on Dr. Welgoss’s profile.

    Dr. Welgoss has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welgoss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Welgoss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welgoss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welgoss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welgoss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Welgoss, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.