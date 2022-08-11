Dr. Jeffrey Wenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Wenger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Wenger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Wenger works at
Locations
Gastro Health - West Palm Beach1117 N Olive Ave Ste 203, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 802-9050
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you were ever concerned about having a colonoscopy don’t be ! Dr Wegner and his amazing nursing staff ensure you are comfortable and get the best care from the moment you walk in. The procedure is seamless. Additionally he and his team took excellent care of my husband and identified his CDIF where our GP couldn’t. Thanks to Dr Wegner and his team my husband received the right treatment .
About Dr. Jeffrey Wenger, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801898655
Education & Certifications
- U Miami-Jackson Meml
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wenger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wenger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wenger works at
Dr. Wenger has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wenger speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.