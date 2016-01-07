Dr. Jeffrey Wenzke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenzke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Wenzke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Wenzke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dublin, OH.
Dr. Wenzke works at
Locations
-
1
Stoneridge Internal Medicine3900 Stoneridge Ln, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 366-5001
-
2
Limited To Official University Duties On395 W 12th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-6255Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
- Ohio State University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He is an awesome doctor. He is very direct and to the point but he is also explains everything very well.
About Dr. Jeffrey Wenzke, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1336167568
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wenzke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wenzke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wenzke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wenzke works at
Dr. Wenzke has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenzke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenzke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenzke.
