Dr. Jeffrey Wenzke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dublin, OH.



Dr. Wenzke works at OSU Heart & Vascular Center in Dublin, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.