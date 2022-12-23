Dr. Jeffrey Weprin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weprin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Weprin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Weprin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Weprin works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology West9701 SW Barnes Rd Ste 300, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-8081
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weprin?
This was my 2nd procedure with Dr Weprin. He is fantastic to work with, everything happened on time, great nurses on staff too. I highly recommend him to others looking to have this same procedure or others with his specialty!
About Dr. Jeffrey Weprin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1205872884
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital|Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weprin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weprin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weprin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weprin works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Weprin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weprin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weprin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weprin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.