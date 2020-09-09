Dr. Jeffrey Wexler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Wexler, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wexler, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Wexler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Wexler's Office Locations
Baltimore1001 Pine Heights Ave Ste 101, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 644-9515Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough. Very competent. Enjoyed our conversation as well.
About Dr. Jeffrey Wexler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wexler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wexler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wexler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wexler has seen patients for Drusen and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wexler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wexler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wexler.
