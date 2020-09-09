Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wexler, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Wexler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Wexler works at Physicians Eye Care & Laser Ctr in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.