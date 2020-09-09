See All Ophthalmologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Wexler, MD

Ophthalmology
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wexler, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Wexler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.

Dr. Wexler works at Physicians Eye Care & Laser Ctr in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wexler's Office Locations

    Baltimore
    1001 Pine Heights Ave Ste 101, Baltimore, MD 21229
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Howard County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 09, 2020
    Very thorough. Very competent. Enjoyed our conversation as well.
    Kip — Sep 09, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Wexler, MD

    Ophthalmology
    37 years of experience
    English
    1568468999
    Education & Certifications

    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
