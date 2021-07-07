Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Wheeler, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wheeler, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Wheeler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler's Office Locations
- 1 314 Goff Mountain Rd Ste 15, Charleston, WV 25313 Directions (304) 776-7990
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable, friendly, through, professional, great bedside manner. He makes you feel like a person, not a number. He’s sincere & caring. I most definitely refer him to my family, friends & others. As a patient you will ‘not’ be sorry you chose Dr Wheeler along with his ‘outstanding staff’! They’re wonderful too!
About Dr. Jeffrey Wheeler, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1174562748
Education & Certifications
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheeler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheeler has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheeler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
