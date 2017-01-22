Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Wherry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Wherry works at Tri-Valley Medical Associates in Pleasanton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.