Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Whitehurst, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Whitehurst, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Whitehurst works at Southeast Health Surgery Clinic in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.