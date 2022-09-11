Dr. Jeffrey Whiting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Whiting, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Whiting, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Whiting, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Whiting works at
Dr. Whiting's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-4440
-
2
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis, 1031 Building1031 Bellevue Ave Ste 280A, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 977-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whiting?
Had a total hip replacement done on Aug 25, 2022. Only Dr in the Stl area including Illinois that would work with me and perform the surgery. My recovery was so far advanced I was doing everything within a week. All the home health nurses that came to my house told me I needed to slow down they couldn’t believe I didn’t even take any pain pills (my choice) Had no pain Best Dr Ever!!! I’ve had over 150 surgeries in life and I’m only 45. This was the most easiest surgery I’ve had yet and my medical is extremely complicated. Highly recommended and he actually cares about his patients.
About Dr. Jeffrey Whiting, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1861476970
Education & Certifications
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whiting has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whiting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whiting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whiting works at
Dr. Whiting has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whiting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiting.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whiting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whiting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.