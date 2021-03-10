See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Whitsett, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Whitsett, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Whitsett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

Dr. Whitsett works at Whitsett Vision Group in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Dry Eyes and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Whitsett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Whitsett Vision Group
    1237 Campbell Rd, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 365-9099
  2. 2
    Whitsett Vision Group - Katy
    23510 Kingsland Blvd Ste 200, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 581-6833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Dry Eyes
Senile Cataracts
Astigmatism
Dry Eyes
Senile Cataracts

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Whitsett, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528142825
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Whitsett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitsett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whitsett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whitsett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whitsett has seen patients for Astigmatism, Dry Eyes and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitsett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitsett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitsett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitsett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitsett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

