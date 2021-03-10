Dr. Jeffrey Whitsett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitsett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Whitsett, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Whitsett, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Whitsett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Whitsett works at
Dr. Whitsett's Office Locations
Whitsett Vision Group1237 Campbell Rd, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 365-9099
Whitsett Vision Group - Katy23510 Kingsland Blvd Ste 200, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 581-6833
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Dr. I had cataract surgery & multifocal lens put in. My vision is absolutely wonderful. I cannot say enough good things about this Dr. or the procedure . Completely painless. The staff were all excellent & wait time was very good. My only regret is that I didn’t have this done sooner. Great, Great Doctor !!
About Dr. Jeffrey Whitsett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitsett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitsett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitsett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitsett works at
Dr. Whitsett has seen patients for Astigmatism, Dry Eyes and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitsett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitsett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitsett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitsett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitsett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.