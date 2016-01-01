Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wieder, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Wieder, MD is an Urology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Wieder works at Berkeley Urological Associates in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.