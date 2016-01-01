Dr. Wieder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Wieder, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wieder, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Wieder, MD is an Urology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Wieder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wieder's Office Locations
-
1
Berkeley Urological Associates2999 Regent St Ste 612, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 848-1733
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wieder?
About Dr. Jeffrey Wieder, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1760559264
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wieder accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wieder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wieder works at
Dr. Wieder has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wieder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wieder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wieder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wieder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wieder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.