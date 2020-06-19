Dr. Jeffrey Wilharm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilharm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Wilharm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wilharm, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Wilharm, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Blessing Health Keokuk and Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wilharm's Office Locations
Abbe Center for Cmh @ Maple Crest Nursing Home520 11th St NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405 Directions (319) 396-1066
Associates for BHC1510 Boyson Rd, Hiawatha, IA 52233 Directions (319) 338-7884Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Blessing Health Keokuk
- Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Wilharm for over a decade and he has not only managed to continually engage with and show genuine compassion and care for my treatment, but constantly work to improve my condition and stability as I require lifelong treatment for my condition. I could not ask for a greater and more accommodating physician than Dr. Wilharm.
About Dr. Jeffrey Wilharm, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1982605762
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Wilharm has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilharm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
