Dr. Jeffrey Williams, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (46)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Williams, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Williams, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Williams works at Peak Rejuvenation in Durango, CO with other offices in Pagosa Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Williams' Office Locations

    Peak Rejuvenation
    575 Rivergate Ln Unit 205, Durango, CO 81301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 259-5990
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Pagosa Springs satellite clinic
    27B Talisman Dr Unit 3, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 259-5990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Plagiocephaly Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Volar Radial Wrist Ganglion Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2022
    Dr. Jeff Williams went over procedure in office with me. He was very reassuring. He performed a mini tummy tuck and removed the adhesions from the old surgeries that had caused me pain for years. I was very pleased with the results. The office staff is very kind and helpful. Animas surgical nurses, anesthesiologist, staff were great.
    PamB27 — Apr 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Williams, DO
    About Dr. Jeffrey Williams, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407920952
    Education & Certifications

    • Kleinert Hand Fellow
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • New York Presbyterian
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
    • Texas A&M University
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Williams, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

