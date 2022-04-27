Dr. Jeffrey Williams, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Williams, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Williams, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Williams, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
-
1
Peak Rejuvenation575 Rivergate Ln Unit 205, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 259-5990Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Pagosa Springs satellite clinic27B Talisman Dr Unit 3, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 Directions (970) 259-5990
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
Dr. Jeff Williams went over procedure in office with me. He was very reassuring. He performed a mini tummy tuck and removed the adhesions from the old surgeries that had caused me pain for years. I was very pleased with the results. The office staff is very kind and helpful. Animas surgical nurses, anesthesiologist, staff were great.
About Dr. Jeffrey Williams, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1407920952
Education & Certifications
- Kleinert Hand Fellow
- Henry Ford Hospital
- New York Presbyterian
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Texas A&M University
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.