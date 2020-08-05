Dr. Jeffrey Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Williams, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Williams, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Davis Med Center
Dr. Williams works at
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 411, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 475-8834Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Dominican Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing Dr Williams for the past 30 years. Dr williams diagnosed me with my rare form of diabetes when I was 7 years old after 7 years of countless drs not being able to diagnose me. He has taken care of my diabetes and i have always been able to get an appt and ask questions if I have them. I highly recommend Dr Williams.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1942304977
- University Ca Davis Med Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.