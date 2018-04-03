Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Vascular Surgeon14547 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 284-2234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Medical Clinic - Vascular Surgery38135 Market Square Dr Ste 108, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 284-2234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wilson is an extremely caring and competent doctor... He explains in detail the surgical procedure in a very calm manner... I felt very at ease in knowing the care I was going to receive... Knowing that Dr Wilson is a strong believer in God gave me complete peace... Dr Wilson's staff {Nancy, Stephanie and Mi Lyn) are very friendly, caring and efficient...
About Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wilson speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
