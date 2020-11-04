Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Urology Specialists of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.