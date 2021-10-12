Dr. Jeffrey Winston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Winston, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Winston, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Winston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison.
Dr. Winston works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Winston's Office Locations
-
1
Georgia Bio Behavioral Associates4546 Barclay Dr Ste B, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 457-7994
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winston?
Dr Winston listens to patients attentively and truly cares about his patients. His staff is always friendly and helpful and I enjoy his office.
About Dr. Jeffrey Winston, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1003938598
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winston accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winston works at
Dr. Winston has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Winston. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.