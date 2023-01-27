See All Ophthalmologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Wipfli, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (120)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wipfli, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Wipfli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine.

Dr. Wipfli works at St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tampa in Tampa, FL with other offices in Tarpon Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wipfli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tampa
    13303 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (689) 214-5652
  2. 2
    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs
    43309 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 231-6324

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery
Treatment frequency



Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Lazy Eye
Drusen
Eye Test
Floaters
Hyphema
LASIK
Stye
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Jan 27, 2023
    They treat you with respect
    Anonymous — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Jeffrey Wipfli, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093718058
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Louis University
    Internship
    • U OK
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
