Dr. Jeffrey Wise, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (317)
Map Pin Small Wayne, NJ
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wise, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Wise, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Wise works at Jeffrey B. Wise, MD in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wise's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wise Center For Facial Plastic Surgery
    1680 State Route 23 Ste 120, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 305-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Deviated Septum
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 317 ratings
    Patient Ratings (317)
    5 Star
    (304)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 03, 2023
    I got an FUE Hair Transplant and my results are exactly what I was hoping for.
    About Dr. Jeffrey Wise, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760698716
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nyu Hospitals Center
    Residency
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Wise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wise has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wise accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    317 patients have reviewed Dr. Wise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wise.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

