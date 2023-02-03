Dr. Jeffrey Wise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Wise, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wise, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Wise, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Wise works at
Dr. Wise's Office Locations
-
1
Wise Center For Facial Plastic Surgery1680 State Route 23 Ste 120, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 305-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wise?
I got an FUE Hair Transplant and my results are exactly what I was hoping for.
About Dr. Jeffrey Wise, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760698716
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wise has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wise accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wise works at
317 patients have reviewed Dr. Wise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.