Dr. Jeffrey Wishik, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Wishik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University.
Brain Mapping and Computerized Neurophsiology Laboratory Inc.1 Randall Sq Ste 409, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 274-5150
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Wishik is wonderful, as is his daughter the other doctor. The receptionist, is abrupt/direct and expects that clients are adults who show up on time, with their information, and understand how the medical reimbursement system works. I have never had a problem with anyone at this practice, and find them immensely helpful.
About Dr. Jeffrey Wishik, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1447305636
- Boston University/Va Medical Center
- Albany Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Vassar College
- Neurology
Dr. Wishik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wishik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wishik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wishik speaks Italian.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Wishik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wishik.
