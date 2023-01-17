See All Neurologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Jeffrey Wishik, MD

Neurology
2.2 (57)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Wishik, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Wishik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University.

Dr. Wishik works at The ADHD Center of New England in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wishik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brain Mapping and Computerized Neurophsiology Laboratory Inc.
    1 Randall Sq Ste 409, Providence, RI 02904 (401) 274-5150

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Evoked Potential Test
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Evoked Potential Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (37)
    Jan 17, 2023
    Dr Wishik is wonderful, as is his daughter the other doctor. The receptionist, is abrupt/direct and expects that clients are adults who show up on time, with their information, and understand how the medical reimbursement system works. I have never had a problem with anyone at this practice, and find them immensely helpful.
    — Jan 17, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Wishik, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Wishik, MD

    • Neurology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1447305636
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston University/Va Medical Center
    • Albany Medical Center
    • Evanston Hospital
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    • Vassar College
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Wishik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wishik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wishik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wishik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wishik works at The ADHD Center of New England in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Wishik’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Wishik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wishik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wishik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wishik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

